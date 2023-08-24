Michael Jordan Weighs In On Steph Curry- Magic Johnson Debate Through A Text To Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 AM

While Michael Jordan may not particularly have much to say when it comes to the GOAT debate, he sure made his stance known when it came to the discussion of yet another GOAT debate.

MJ probably has his mind set on a number of things to do after selling the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, and one of those is apparently texting ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith before sunrise.

The instance came to light recently on Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take" when he revealed that Jordan had texted him about a take on the matter of who the greatest point guard of all time was.

On Wednesday, Smith revealed that Jordan had texted him at 5:54 that morning with a polite but forceful rebuttal in favor of Johnson being the better point guard, which he asked Smith to read aloud on the air.

Advertisement

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time… Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic," Jordan said, per Smith.

Jordan did add in his message to Smith that he believes Curry is “by far the best shooter of all time." However, Jordan wrote that Johnson “invented the triple-double" and pointed out that Magic has five NBA titles, one more than Curry.

This debate was birthed when Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry appeared on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast “Gil’s Arena", which was published this past Sunday, and claimed that he does indeed believe that he is the greatest point guard of all time.