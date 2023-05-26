Michael Jordan's 1992 Olympic Jersey Sold at Auction for Over $3 Million

A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan while representing the United States during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold at auction for $3.03 million on Thursday.

The auction was run by Goldin, an online collectables marketplace.

The U.S. basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The U.S. easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

The particular jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final round against Lithuania was included in an auction featuring signed jerseys from all 12 members of the team.

Another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold at an auction in September for over $10 million, setting a new record as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

Jordan is probably the most recognisable name associated with the game of basketball and the Chicago Bulls legend has the accolades to back the claim of the greatest ever to play the sport.

Jordan also had a run playing minor league baseball between 1993 and 1995 before he returned to the basketball court.

The now 60-year-old sealed his legacy with 2 three-peats with the Bulls and also boasts of the accomplishment of having been named the MVP in each of the six finals that he managed to win.