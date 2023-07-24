Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Michael Jordan's Sale of Charlotte Hornets Approved by NBA Board of Governors

Michael Jordan's Sale of Charlotte Hornets Approved by NBA Board of Governors

The sale of a NBA team by the owner must first be approved by the league’s Board of Governors, who ratified Jordan's decision to sell the majority shares of the team he has owned for 13 years, but will now remain as a minority share holder following the sale reportedly around the 3 Billion Dollar mark.

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:47 IST

United States of America (USA)

FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE Updates, July 24: Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, Raul Jiminez to Fulham

Advertisement

Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.

Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.

The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.

As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.

Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.

top videos
  • Uorfi Opens Up About Lip Fillers | Sidharth Reviews Oppenheimer | Alia, Ranveer's New Song Memes

    • The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.

    The owner members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 24, 2023, 12:47 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 12:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App