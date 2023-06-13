Mission Olympic Cell Approves Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi's Proposal to Train in USA

Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
The Sports Ministry approved the foreign training camp for Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi, who will head to the USA in the Asian Games build-up

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Mirabai Chanu (Twitter)
Mirabai Chanu (Twitter)

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry has approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi’s proposal to train in St. Louis, USA.

The MOC approved the proposal of athletes in their recent meeting.

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists would be training at St. Louis’s SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

    • During their 65 foreign training camp, the duo of Mirabai and Bindyarani will be accompanied by Indian Chief Coach Vijay Sharma and their physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad.

    The government will cover their air travel expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance, local transportation cost, gym expenses and doctor’s consultation cost among other expenses.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 10:36 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 10:36 IST
