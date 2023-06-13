Mission Olympic Cell Approves Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi's Proposal to Train in USA

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry has approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi’s proposal to train in St. Louis, USA.

The MOC approved the proposal of athletes in their recent meeting.

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists would be training at St. Louis’s SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.