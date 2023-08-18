MotoGP Bharat Partners With Sunburn Ahead of Inaugural Race in India

MotoGP Bharat has gotten a massive boost as the world of high-speed motorcycle racing has joined hands with the pulsating beats of electrifying music.

It has announced its unique experiential partnership with Sunburn, Asia’s premiere electronic dance music festival, to create a confluence of speed and music for the first time at a MotoGP race track.

MotoGP Bharat Sunburn Music Festival will be a unique IP which will provide spectators with an exclusive weekend gateway experience where fans will be treated to a wholesome fiery experience of speed and a pool of electrifying performances along with an abundance of food options — these fan zones will be transformed into a lifetime opportunity for every spectator with specially curated Sunburn moments.

This racing arena will be transformed into a fun-filled party zone, rechristened as the Sunburn Arena within the fan zones. Loaded with enthralling moments, the Sunburn Arena will witness performances by some of the most popular and renowned Indian and International artists on both days, Saturday and Sunday, of the racing event.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sport, the promoters of MotoGP Bharat said, “This unique spectacle will be nothing short of a weekend destination for the spectators. Fans buying the MotoGP Bharat tickets will get a fusion of sports with the electronic music festival. We, as organisers are going out of our way to create value for money for the people coming to witness the MotoGP race taking place in our country for the first time ever."

“As India is known for its hospitality, this MotoGP race will be the first-ever venue where a full-fledged music festival with renowned DJs and music bands will be in action. I am sure this exclusive first edition of breathtaking speed, thrill and performances will enamour everyone," he added.

“If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, for sure you will be missing out on one of the best-curated experiences of recent times," Srivastava concluded.

This unique collaboration of sports and music will be witnessed for the first time ever in any motor racing event in India.

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella Sunburn, with an aim to cater to dance and music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including renowned DJ Snake, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii in the past.