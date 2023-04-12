Trends :RCB VS CSK LIVEGT VS RR Orange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » MotoGP: Marc Marquez to Sit Out Grand Prix of the Americas Due to Hand Injury

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to Sit Out Grand Prix of the Americas Due to Hand Injury

The six-time MotoGP champion had already missed the Argentine MotoGP after undergoing surgery to repair his right hand's first metacarpal that he fractured in a crash at the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 08:01 IST

Madrid, Spain

Marc Marquez (Twitter)
Marc Marquez (Twitter)

Marc Márquez said Tuesday he will miss the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend because his hand hasn’t fully healed after surgery.

The six-time MotoGP champion had already missed the Argentine MotoGP after undergoing surgery to repair his right hand’s first metacarpal that he fractured in a crash at the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP.

Márquez had two screws inserted into his hand. He said the decision not to race in Austin, Texas, was made after his doctor analyzed the result of his latest CAT scan.

“The bone is still in the process of healing," Márquez said on Twitter. “We have decided not to take any risks and therefore I won’t be able to ride in Austin. I will continue working and rehabilitating as I have been doing so far to be able to get back on the bike as soon as possible."

Race officials penalized Márquez for “irresponsible riding" that led to the crash in Portugal. He was handed a double long lap penalty, which requires riding through an area of the track designed to add extra time to the lap.

Márquez had apologized to everyone affected by his error.

The Spaniard has struggled with injuries that have required several surgeries in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 12, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 08:01 IST
