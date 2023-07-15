Murali Sreeshankar Qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics With Silver at Asian Athletics Championships

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for the 2024 Olympics after winning silver in Asian Athletics Championships with an 8.37m effort.

Sreeshankar came in second behind Yu Tang Lin of Chinese Taipei, who registered a jump of 8.40m on Saturday. The qualification mark for the Paris Games is 8.27m and the qualification period began on July 1.

“All the other jumpers in the competition haven’t competed for the last two months. They have been preparing primarily for the Asian Championships. They had a good time for preparation, and I came from Switzerland last week. Having said that, even the 8.40 jump from Yu Tang Lin came as a surprise for me, but in such big competitions I have to hold my nerve, and I believe I did a good job in pulling off a strong jump on my sixth attempt," the 24-year-old said after his feat.

“It all depends on the warm-up. To get the body warmed up, we have to spend a lot of time, but at the same time, it shouldn’t affect our fitness. If we do more warmups, we won’t have much energy to sustain until the sixth jump. In Lausanne, it was cold and windy," he continued.

“Anyway, big jumps were not possible, so 8 metres or 8.10 will definitely be a placing jump. Even Tentóglou was also jumping 8-8.10. This season has taught me to adapt to different weather conditions. When I landed last week in Bangkok, it was very hot and humid, and I bought big bottles of water to constantly keep my hydration in place. I coordinated with my nutritionist at the Inspire Institute of Sport to make sure I am taking in enough fluids and staying hydrated. The main aspect of today’s performance was the warmup. We strategized really well for the final, but if I had got this distance in the first three jumps, things could have been different."

“I thought the winning distance would be 8.20–25 metres. I knew that the Chinese Taipei jumper was there, and there was another guy whose season best was 8.22. Our first target was to get the Olympic qualification mark of 8.27 because I felt very good at training in Switzerland last week. When we checked the weather in Thailand, it was also hot and humid, and the coach said that it was very much possible," he elucidated.

“Considering the fact that I have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, I am very relieved, and I will open up my 2024 season very late. I will probably start only in May/June. Hence, I will have a good amount of time to prepare in the off-season. The Asian Games will end in the first week of October and after rest and recovery, I will only be able to start my training by the first or second week of November. I need solid time for the Olympics preparations," he added.