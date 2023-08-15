National Karting Championship 2023: Adhithiya Arvind and Peregrine Racing Dominate Nationals

It was an impressive start for Adhithiya Arvind the 15-year-old Senior Karting Driver of Peregrine Racing International Team won Round 1 of Meco – FMSCI National Karting Championship, Rotax Max Classes, 2023 held at Meco Kartopia, Bangalore on 12-13th August 2023 under The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs Of India (FMSCI).

Peregrine Racing shared honours in both the Senior Max and Junior Max classes, in a Nationals where over 58 karts took part.

Adithiya, the 15-year 11th-grade student at SBOA Junior College could only take 5th place in the Pre-Final but went on to beat a strong field of 27 to clinch the top place on the podium in the Finals beating Mumbai’s Adithya Patnaik of Rayo Racing to second. In the Pre-Finals, it was Varun Hari Praveen, also of Peregrine Racing who took the victory beating teammate Akshat Mishra and reigning Junior champion Abhay M of Birel Art, who graduated to Seniors this year, came third. Defending champion Rohaan Madesh, who will be moving to the MRF2000 Formula cars did not take part, but was at hand to coach the Peregrine youngsters.

Earlier this year, he participated in all three rounds of the Meco Meritus Cup and at the end of the 3 rounds, Adhithiya Arvind with the highest points was declared the Cup Winner of the year 2023 and received “Meritus Cup Trophy 2023" and awarded Entry fee for all rounds free for National Rotax Max Karting Championship 2023.