National Sports Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share on Rashtriya Khel Divas

NATIONAL SPORTS DAY 2023: National Sports Day is observed annually on August 29 to honour Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player. The day is significant for the nation since it inspires people to participate in sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle. On this day, numerous sporting competitions and events take place nationwide, and athletes are recognised with trophies for their accomplishments.

The purpose of the day is to promote sportsmanship, perseverance, discipline, and teamwork among the general public and to encourage more people to get involved in sports and make it a significant part of their life. In India, National Sports Day was first included to the calendar of holidays in 2012. Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages for National Sports Day.

NATIONAL SPORTS DAY 2023: QUOTES

1. It’s just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, waves pound the sand. I beat people up—Muhammed Ali

2. My philosophy is to not be scared of anyone. If I play well, great; if I don’t, I learn from the match and move on—Saina Nehwal

3. Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion,"—Michael Jordan

4. If you don’t execute on your plans, then you don’t reach anywhere—Sachin Tendulkar

5. It is important to understand that if you do fall, it’s important for you to get right back up again—Sachin Tendulkar

6. I feel that schools and corporates should help the government with popularising sports in the country. Blaming the government for every sporting debacle will not be fair—Viswanathan Anand

NATIONAL SPORTS DAY 2023: WISHES AND MESSAGES

1. On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives to bringing glory to the nation. Happy National Sports Day everyone!

2. Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

3. Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!

4. Gold medals won by athletes does not consist of gold but their hardwork and determination and we should never forget it. Happy National Sports Day!

5. Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day!