Home » Sports » National Table Tennis Championships: Top Seeds Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula Through to Next Round

National Table Tennis Championships: Top Seeds Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula Through to Next Round

Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Anusha Kutumbale, Swastika Ghosh and Prapti Sen also booked their place in the round of 32 at the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championships

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 22:38 IST

Jammu, India

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)
Indian table tennis star Manika Batra (Twitter)

Top-seeded Manika Batra and second-seeded Sreeja Akula, also the defending champion, made short work of their respective opponents in women’s singles to enter the Round of 32 in the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Other seeded players, including Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Anusha Kutumbale, Swastika Ghosh and Prapti Sen scored easy wins to join the leaders in the race for the crown and the top prize purse.

But what aroused interest were the matches that went down to the wire, including the one between former national champion Ankita Das from PSPB and Pelf from Chandigarh and between Shamini Kumareshan, also a former national champion, and Deshna Vanshika from Karnataka.

Advertisement

Though Ankita advanced, Shamini could not.

RELATED NEWS

Ankita did not begin well and conceded two of the first three games to the Chandigarh qualifier. But the inexperienced Pelf, too, suffered in the next and allowed the Olympian to restore parity.

Yet, Pelf made another desperate attempt to go ahead of her known rival before succumbing to the pressure and yielded.

On the other hand, Deshna Vanshika of Karnataka went 2-0 up before the mother of two kids inched her way up slowly to take her first game. But Shamini’s inconsistency helped the Karnataka girl further strengthen her position.

However, the old warhorse fought back well to pull level at 3-3 and take the issue to the decider. Deshna came up with trumps to wrap it up 12-10.

Another former national champion and qualifier, Archana Kamath advanced, beating Dipanwita Basu of West Bengal, also a qualifier, 12-10 11-5 11-4 11-2.

Advertisement

Suhana Saini of Haryana had a close fight with Trisha Gogoi of Assam before moving ahead with a 4-2 win. However, it was a struggle for Moumita Datta of West Bengal against Tamil Nadu’s Deepika Neelakandan.

Moumita led 3-1, but Deepika levelled 3-3 in a strong comeback. Yet, the Bengal girl closed her out at the crucial junction to win.

The men’s paddlers, including the top 16 seeds, will play their Round of 64 next.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: March 25, 2023, 22:38 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 22:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!