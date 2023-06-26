NBA: Brittney Griner Overcomes Russia Prison Ordeal to Secure Spot as All-Star Game Starter

Brittney Griner, who missed all of last season while imprisoned in Russia, was named Sunday as a starter for the Women’s NBA All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.

It was Griner’s ninth career All-Star selection, including last year, when she was named an honorary All-Star by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Griner was arrested last year in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage and sentenced to prison but freed last December in a prisoner exchange.

Griner has averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, a league-best 2.4 blocked shots and 1.7 assists a game for the Phoenix Mercury, which has the WNBA’s worst record at 2-10.

Advertisement

The Mercury fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard on Sunday and named assistant coach Nikki Blue the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.