NBA: Brittney Griner Overcomes Russia Prison Ordeal to Secure Spot as All-Star Game Starter

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 05:01 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

A graphic welcoming WNBA player Brittney Griner back to the United States, following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia, is shown on the scoreboard during an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo)
Brittney Griner, who missed all of last season while imprisoned in Russia, was named Sunday as a starter for the Women’s NBA All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.

It was Griner’s ninth career All-Star selection, including last year, when she was named an honorary All-Star by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Griner was arrested last year in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage and sentenced to prison but freed last December in a prisoner exchange.

Griner has averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, a league-best 2.4 blocked shots and 1.7 assists a game for the Phoenix Mercury, which has the WNBA’s worst record at 2-10.

The Mercury fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard on Sunday and named assistant coach Nikki Blue the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

    • Griner had missed three games with a hip injury before returning on Saturday in a 97-74 loss to Seattle.

    Griner, 32, is in her 10th WNBA season. She helped Phoenix to the 2014 league title and has played for two US Olympic gold medal teams.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 05:01 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 05:01 IST
