Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » NBA: Denver Nuggets Ready for 'Hardest' Game of Their Lives Against Miami Heat

NBA: Denver Nuggets Ready for 'Hardest' Game of Their Lives Against Miami Heat

Denver host Miami in game one of the best-of-seven finals on Thursday, aiming to end nearly half a century of futility by winning their first ever championship

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 03:25 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Nuggets star Jokic aid Wednesday that he is paying little attention to the betting predictions from Las Vegas. (Image: Denver Nuggets/Twitter)
Nuggets star Jokic aid Wednesday that he is paying little attention to the betting predictions from Las Vegas. (Image: Denver Nuggets/Twitter)

Nikola Jokic brushed off suggestions the Denver Nuggets were favorites for the NBA Finals on Wednesday, insisting the top seeds were preparing for the “hardest game" of their lives against the Miami Heat.

Denver host Miami in game one of the best-of-seven finals on Thursday, aiming to end nearly half a century of futility by winning their first ever championship.

Bookmakers have installed the Western Conference champions as heavy favorites to clinch the series against an eighth-seeded Miami side who only scraped into the postseason via the play-in tournament.

Nuggets star Jokic however said Wednesday that he is paying little attention to the betting predictions from Las Vegas.

“I think we are not the favorite," Jokic told reporters. “I think in the finals there is no favorites. “This is going to be the hardest game of our life, and we know that. We are prepared for that," the Serbian added.

“Definitely I think we are not favorites in this series. I think they’re not either. It’s just the finals."

Miami are expected to deploy defensive stalwart Bam Adebayo to contain two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic, who has averaged 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in his 15 postseason games this year.

Jokic however emphasised that Denver’s strength was in their team ethic, challenging the idea that an individual duel would decide the outcome of game one.

“It’s not Bam against me or whatever, whoever," Jokic said. “It’s Denver against Miami. Just because I think we kind of have a similar play style, we are getting everybody involved. We like to play team basketball.

“It’s not going to be me against him or anybody against anybody. It’s going to be Miami against Denver.

“I think that’s why it’s going to be interesting."

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Hot Girl Summer Bikini Trends To Learn From Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Esha Gupta
  • Sara Ali Khan Se 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Rehna As She Remains Unfazed About Mahakal Visit Trolling
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 03:25 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 03:25 IST
    Read More