NBA Issues Warning To Damian Lillard And His Agent Following Recent Trade Talks

The NBA issued a memo regarding Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard’s trade request, telling teams that Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, have been warned that future comments about not fully performing his duties under the player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA.

This comes as a response to statements made by Lillard earlier this month wanted to the Trail Blazers stating his wish to be traded to Miami with a clear preference.

Lillard, who has been the face of the Trail Blazers since being drafted in 2012, has been aching to make his way to a title contender following years of defeat and disappointments with Portland, who made the Western Conference Finals just once during his tenure.

“Dame’s position won’t change," Goodwin was quoted as saying. “This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami."

According to sources, Goodwin even went as far as to make comments to teams in the NBA stating that those, except for Miami, would be trading for an unhappy player.

“We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke," the NBA’s memo to teams said. “Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us.