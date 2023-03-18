NBA: Joel Embiid Scores 38 Points, Helps 76ers Rout Hornets; Cavaliers Outclass Wizards

Joel Embiid had 38 points and 13 rebounds in just 29 minutes and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-82 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Embiid scored 12 points in each of the first two quarters before calling it an early night in a game the 76ers (47-22) led by 42 points in the second half. Embiid also had five assists and was once serenaded in each half with chants of “MVP! MVP!" by the many 76ers fans at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. James Harden had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Philadelphia.

Terry Rozier scored 14 points for Charlotte.

Advertisement

ALSO READ|Max Verstappen Overcomes Stomach Bug to Finish in Pole Position in Practice Ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

HAWKS 127, WARRIORS 119

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young’s steal and layup with 45 seconds remaining protected Atlanta’s slim lead and the Hawks took advantage of Golden State’s continued poor perimeter defense on the road.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in Golden State’s 10th consecutive road loss.

The Hawks led 123-119 before Young’s steal from Curry and layup stretched the advantage to six points. Young had 25 points with 12 assists.

John Collins had 22 points and Onyeka Okongwu added a season-high 19 as Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak to remain eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

ALSO READ| Elena Rybakina Sets up Indian Wells Title Clash With Aryna Sabalenka After Easing Past World Number 1 Iga Swiatek

GRIZZLIES 126, SPURS 120, OT

Advertisement

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points and Memphis completed the largest comeback in franchise history after trailing by 29 in the third quarter, rallying to beat San Antonio in overtime.

Desmond Bane added 21 points, including eight points in overtime, and Tyus Jones had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis, which faced a nine-point deficit in the final minute of regulation.

The huge comeback win came as Ja Morant nears his return for Memphis. The All-Star guard missed his seventh game as part of an eight-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the league."

Advertisement

Devin Vassell had 25 points for San Antonio.

ALSO READ| Cristiano Ronaldo Included in New Portugal Coach Martinez’s First Squad, Says ‘I Don’t Look at Age..’

BULLS 139, TIMBERWOLVES 131, 20T

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine had 39 and Chicago beat Minnesota in double overtime.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games. Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, making 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 19 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points.

CAVALIERS 117, WIZARDS 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland had 24 points and nine assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and Cleveland never trailed against Washington.

Evan Mobley had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Cleveland moved three games ahead of New York and 4 1/2 in front of Brooklyn in the battle for fourth place in the East and home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. The Cavaliers’ next two games are in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ| Alexander Isak Brace Helps Newcastle Down Nottingham Forest 2-1, Move Within 1 Point of Top Four

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards. Washington lost for the sixth time in eight games and fell into a tie with Indiana and Chicago for the final East play-in tournament spot.

ROCKETS 114, PELICANS 112

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining to lift Houston past New Orleans in the first of straight games between the teams.

Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. Jalen Green led Houston with 25 points and had seven rebounds and six assists. Kevin Porter Jr. added 20 points and six assists.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 31 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and 17 rebounds, one shy of his season high.

The teams will meet again Sunday night in Houston.

Read all the Latest Sports News here