NBA: LA Lakers Beat Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors Down Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks Rout San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a six-game losing streak against Phoenix with a 122-111 victory over the depleted Suns on Wednesday night.

Austin Reaves had 25 points and a career-high 11 assists after moving into the starting lineup for the Lakers, who improved to 7-5 in LeBron James’ latest injury absence with an impressive second half against the powerhouse Suns.

Devin Booker scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half for Phoenix, which has lost five of six. Chris Paul had 18 points for the Suns, who hadn’t lost to the Lakers since May 2021.

Kevin Durant missed his seventh straight game for Phoenix with an ankle injury, and Deandre Ayton also didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles while sitting out his second game with a hip injury.

James is still sidelined with a foot injury, allowing the Suns to miss him for the third time this season. The Lakers have kept James’ recovery under wraps, but he is scheduled to be re-evaluated later this week.

Booker added six rebounds and five assists, but was limited at key moments by Jarred Vanderbilt while the Lakers maintained a steady lead in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles endangered its playoff hopes with losses to Houston and Dallas last week, but has surged back into a tie for ninth place in the Western Conference postseason picture with consecutive victories.

The Lakers shot 27 free throws while taking a 12-point lead in the first half, and Davis scored 14 points in the third quarter to keep Los Angeles narrowly ahead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have consecutive road wins for the first time since the NBA Finals, and a big advantage in the playoff race over the team they beat to get there last June.

Curry scored 20 points and assisted on Draymond Green’s tiebreaking three-point play late, and the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-125 on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic had 30 points after missing five games with a left thigh strain, but the Mavericks dropped below .500 as they try to stay out of the Western Conference play-in tournament a year after losing to the Warriors in the West finals

