'Paris Bound..': Neeraj Chopra Secures 2024 Olympic Quota, Fans Want 'Gold' From 'Pride of India'

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra stamped his authority on the World Athletics Championships qualifying rounds, becoming the only athlete from group A to secure an automatic qualification berth into Sunday’s final at Budapest. That’s not it, Chopra registered his season-best throw of 88.77m in his maiden attempt, thereby securing his berth at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old added another feather to his cap with his latest effortless throw that saw the entire nation burst into happiness. Fans demanded a ‘gold’ medal from Neeraj who had clinched silver last year at the World Championships.

Chopra, who also has won the Diamond League and the gold medal at the Asian Games will be looking to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the track and field events of the World Athletics Championships.

Advertisement

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Final, Secures Paris Olympics Berth

Neeraj will be raring for the gold medal in Sunday’s final, and after his stunning throw, fans on social media hailed the athlete as the ‘pride of India’.

Check how fans reacted to Neeraj Chopra’s latest achievement:

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Neeraj Chopra Enters World Championships Final, Qualifies for Paris Olympics | WATCH

Alongside Neeraj’s India’s D.P. Manu also remained in contention for the final, having finished 3rd in group A qualifying round with an astonishing throw of 81.31m. It wasn’t his best this season, but Manu will be hoping to be there on Sunday.