Neeraj Chopra Becomes New World Number 1 in Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra became the world number one in men’s javelin throw, achieving his career-best rankings released on Monday. In Tokyo 2020, Neeraj became India’s first Olympic gold medallist in a track and field event. In fact, Neeraj is also the first Indian to become the world no. 1 in track and field.

Neeraj dethroned reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to go top in the latest ranking released by World Athletics.

Top 5 in Men’s Javelin Throw:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points

(IND) - 1455 points Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points

(GRN) - 1433 points Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points

(CZE) - 1416 points Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points

(GER) - 1385 points Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy.

The 25-year-old Chopra won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his 2023 season-opening event. His first attempt of the season produced a world-leading effort of 88.67m. Chopra came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

Neeraj will next be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

In an interaction before the start of the season, Neeraj had said his focus remains on the immediate end goal - that is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I still need to do better. My first Olympics were great, but I don’t take anything for granted. There will more expectations from me at Paris 2024. What is in my hands is to give it my 100% and I will train harder than I did for Tokyo," Neeraj had said.

When eventually Neeraj Chopra was asked about the 90m mark, a question that he has been prodded with since 2018, he had an answer ready along with a promise.

“The question is the same and my answer is the same. I’m not overconfident and there’s no pressure on me to cross the 90m mark. I never took the pressure and never will. But I will be better and cross the mark this season," he had said.

“I fell just 6cm short last season. The 90m club is very famous in the javelin world and hopefully, I will enter the club this season. My main target remains to be consistent," he had added.