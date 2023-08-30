Neeraj Chopra Hints at a Possible Indian Bid for World Athletics Championships 2027 Ahead of Zurich Diamond League

India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, claims Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.

Asked during a press conference on the eve of the Diamond League meet about India’s possibility of hosting the World Championships in 2027, Chopra said, “They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity)."

“Now, the javelin throw is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved in athletics. So, if they don’t come, I will push them to come.

"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships)."

Advertisement

According to people in the know-how of developments, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to bid for the 2027 World Championships, but will first need to get approval from the government.

As of now, the AFI is yet to approach the government.

The bid application form submission deadline is October 2.

Beijing has already announced its bid for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Chopra has been on a roll since his historic gold-medal-winning effort at the Tokyo Olympics.

During the Stockholm Diamond League last year, he had set a national record with a throw of 89.94 metres.

He also bagged the silver during the World Championships last year, besides claiming the gold at the Zurich Diamond League.

Earlier this year, Chopra grabbed the top spot in the Doha Diamond League, which took him to the summit of the javelin world rankings before winning the gold at the world championships this month.

Advertisement

Although he has had a couple of injury setbacks since the Tokyo Games, it has not deterred him from losing out on confidence.

"Because of my groin injury, I didn’t compete too much this year. From May till the world championships, I just did five or six throwing sessions, and not even in the full run-up.