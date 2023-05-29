Neeraj Chopra Injured! 'Sustained A Muscle Strain During Training', Pulls Out of Competition

Neeraj Chopra took to social media to announce that he suffered a muscle strain during training and that he will not be taking part in the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4.

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy," Neeraj Chopra posted on social media.

“Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success.

“I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June.

“Thank you for all your support," Neeraj added.

Recently Neeraj Chopra became the world number one in men’s javelin throw, achieving his career-best rankings. The 25-year-old Chopra won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his 2023 season-opening event. His first attempt of the season produced a world-leading effort of 88.67m. Chopra came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

Even though it is unclear, Neeraj is scheduled to take part in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13, with no more details on his participation available.

Chopra’s training proposal in Finland was also recently approved in the lead up to his multiple World Athletics - Gold Level events in June. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced that Neeraj intends to train at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this time. The financial assistance will cover their air travel expenses, camp expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance and out-of-pocket allowance, among others.

In an interaction before the start of the season, Neeraj had said his focus remains on the immediate end goal - that is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I still need to do better. My first Olympics were great, but I don’t take anything for granted. There will more expectations from me at Paris 2024. What is in my hands is to give it my 100% and I will train harder than I did for Tokyo," Neeraj had said.

