Trends :Neeraj ChopraMen 400m RelayOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » World Athletics Championships, Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Gold Medal; Kishore Jena Finishes 5th, DP Manu 6th

World Athletics Championships, Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Gold Medal; Kishore Jena Finishes 5th, DP Manu 6th

World Athletics Championships, Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold medal for India with a 88.17m throw. He became the first Indian to win a gold medal at World Athletics Championships. While Kishore Jena finished 5th and registered his personal best throw, while DP Manu ended up on sixth spot.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at World Athletics Championships.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 01:46 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Advertisement
Aug 28, 2023 01:03 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Gold

Neeraj Chopra claims the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the final of the event in Budapest on Sunday!

 

Aug 28, 2023 01:01 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 6, Chopra concludes with 83.98m throw.

Attempt 6!

Chopra registers a final throw of 83.98m.

Advertisement
Aug 28, 2023 00:54 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 6, Manu closes with 84.14m

Attempt 6!
Manu concludes with 84.14m.
Manu’s attempts at the worlds 2023 are done!
Aug 28, 2023 00:50 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 5, Chopra crosses 87 again.

87.73m for Neeraj Chopra on try 5.
The 25-year-old heads the standings with his second throw.
Aug 28, 2023 00:47 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 5, Manu sixth!

Manu goes sixth with 83.48m!
Chopra still leads.
Aug 28, 2023 00:47 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 5, Jena goes fifth!

Jena comes in at 84.77m!
The Odisha athlete climbs to fifth!
Advertisement
Aug 28, 2023 00:40 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 4, Chopra in the lead!

Chopra’s fourth attempt comes in at 84.64m.
Chopra’s second attempt of 88.17m keeps him at the top!
Aug 28, 2023 00:33 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 4, Foul by Manu!

Manu with a foul throw.
He remains fifth still!
Neeraj Chopra still the man to beat!
Aug 28, 2023 00:31 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 4, Jena 80.19m!

Attempt 4!
Jena throws 80.19m.
The Indian’s best on the day remains 82.82m.
Aug 28, 2023 00:26 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 3, Jena foul!

Jena fouls on the third attempt!
His 82.82m keeps him seventh in the leaderboard.
Aug 28, 2023 00:23 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 3, Manu still fifth.

Third attempt!
Manu scales 83.72m.
The 23-year-old remains fifth.
Aug 28, 2023 00:21 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 3, Pakistan's Nadeem climbs to second

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem scales 87.82m on his third attempt to go second in the table behind Neeraj Chopra.

Aug 28, 2023 00:18 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 3, JChopra does 86.32m

Third attempt!
Chopra’s effort comes in at 86.32m
The 25-year-old’s second attempt still remains the number to beat.
Aug 28, 2023 00:12 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 2, Jena crosses 80m mark!

Jena’s second attempt comes in at 82.82m.
The Odisha athlete goes fifth in the standings.
Aug 28, 2023 00:08 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 2, Manu foul!

Manu second commits a foul on his second attempt!
Chopra remains at the top still!
Aug 28, 2023 00:05 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 2, Chopra soars to the top

Neeraj Chopra climbs to the top with his second attempt throw of 88.17m.
The Indian climbs straight to the top.
Aug 28, 2023 00:03 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Attempt 1 done, Vadlejch leads!

#WorldAthleticsChampionships2023
#JavelinThrow
 
1st attempt for all three Indians done!
Chopra starts with a foul.
Manu throws 78.44m.
Kishore Jena registers 75.70m.
Czech Jakub Vadlejch leads with 84.18m.
Aug 27, 2023 23:59 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Finals underway, Jena opening effort!

Kishore Jena registers 75.70m on the first attempt!
Aug 27, 2023 23:57 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Finals underway, Manu 1st attempt.

DP Manu opens with an effort of 78.44m!
The Indian stays within bounds to make his throw count. However, it doesn’t breach the 80m mark.
Aug 27, 2023 23:52 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Finals underway, CHopra begins with a foul.

Neeraj Chopra’s opening attempt will not count as it is carded a foul.

Neeraj Chopra- 1st attempt, foul!

Aug 27, 2023 23:45 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: The finalists lineup

Proud moment for India as three athletes sporting the blue walk out as the finalists take the field on finals Sunday.

Can the Indian contingent end the event on a high?

Aug 27, 2023 23:28 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Countdown begins, T-15

The Indian javelin throw troika of Chopra, Jena and Manu are gearing up for their biggest challenge of the year yet as they look to shine under the Budapest light.

The finals of the event gets underway in just over a quarter of an hour.

Aug 27, 2023 22:59 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Countdown begins

Less than an hour for the highly anticipated event as Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena take centre stage at the final of the men’s javelin throw event in Hungary.

Aug 27, 2023 22:28 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Chopra's entry into the final

Copra shattered the automatic qualification mark with his first throw of the prelims that secured his position in the final.

Aug 27, 2023 22:04 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Indian athletes on final day of WAC

The three Indians in the fray on Sunday gathered around to take stock of the summit clash ahead of the event in Budapest.

Aug 27, 2023 21:27 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Chopra's rivals to the gold on Sunday

Chopra will seek to fend off stiff competition from Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Czech star Jakub Vadlejch on Sunday as he guns for glory in Hungary.

Aug 27, 2023 21:00 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Manu in final

DP Manu came in sixth overall in the prelims with his 81.31m effort on his second attempt in the prelims.

Manu qualified for the summit clash from Group A alongside Chopra, while Jena made the path from Group B to the final.

Aug 27, 2023 20:23 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Jena in final despite visa hurdles

Odisha’s Kishore Jena’s 80.55m first throw got him into the summit clash of 12 men.

Jena’s accomplishment is accentuated by the fact that he had to deal with a visa issue right ahead of the tournament in Hungary and had a helping hand from the authorities who cleared the athlete to take a shot at his dreams.

Aug 27, 2023 19:58 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Chopra's entry into the final in style

Chopra qualified without much hassle and in exquisite style to the finals as he shattered the automatic qualification mark with his opening throw of 88.77m as he displayed incredible balance to remain within the line and make his foray into the final.

Aug 27, 2023 19:36 IST

Javelin Throw Finals, World Championships: Will Chopra breach the 90m mark

The big question on everyone’s mind besides the gold at stake is if Neeraj Chopra can breach the coveted 90m mark in the final of the event on Sunday.

He has pushed hard in recent years to achieve the milestone yet the 90m mark remains elusive to the 25-year-old.

Read more

Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold medal for India at the World Athletics Championships. The ace Indian Javelin Thrower once again brought his A-game to the table and became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a sensational throw of 88.17m throw on his second attempt. Chopra committed a foul on the first attempt but bounced back with a gold-winning throw on the second attempt. On the third and fourth attempts, he hit 86.32m and 84.64m. He produced another massive throw – 87.73m on the fifth attempt and ended with an 83.98m throw.

Kishore Jena finished with a foul but it turned out to be a memorable day for him as he registered his personal best throw 84.77m. After an underwhelming first throw, Kishore Jena moves up in tally with an 82.82m throw on the second attempt. He threw his best on the fifth attempt to finish fifth.

DP Manu also did well on his final attempt with an 84.14m throw to finish sixth. Pakistan Arshad Nadeem settled for a silver with an 87.82m throw on the third attempt. He also did well on his fourth chance with a throw of 87.15m but failed to beat Neeraj.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished at the third spot with a massive 86.67m throw on the fifth attempt. While Germany’s Julian Weber ended at the fourth spot with his 85.79m throw. Another Indian star Kishore Jena hit his personal best throw –

Three athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are live in action. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj will look to achieve glory at the World Championship as he finished at the top in the qualification round. Chopra, who won silver in the last edition, sent his spear to 88.77m in his first attempt in the qualification round on Friday. It was his season’s best effort and fourth-best throw of his career.

The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.

The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.

“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.

“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem,  Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.

Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.

Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.

Latest Blogs

Latest News