World Athletics Championships, Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Gold Medal; Kishore Jena Finishes 5th, DP Manu 6th

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 01:46 IST
Budapest, Hungary
Neeraj Chopra claims the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the final of the event in Budapest on Sunday!
Attempt 6!
Chopra registers a final throw of 83.98m.
Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem scales 87.82m on his third attempt to go second in the table behind Neeraj Chopra.
Neeraj Chopra’s opening attempt will not count as it is carded a foul.
Neeraj Chopra- 1st attempt, foul!
Proud moment for India as three athletes sporting the blue walk out as the finalists take the field on finals Sunday.
Can the Indian contingent end the event on a high?
The Indian javelin throw troika of Chopra, Jena and Manu are gearing up for their biggest challenge of the year yet as they look to shine under the Budapest light.
The finals of the event gets underway in just over a quarter of an hour.
Less than an hour for the highly anticipated event as Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena take centre stage at the final of the men’s javelin throw event in Hungary.
Copra shattered the automatic qualification mark with his first throw of the prelims that secured his position in the final.
The three Indians in the fray on Sunday gathered around to take stock of the summit clash ahead of the event in Budapest.
Chopra will seek to fend off stiff competition from Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Czech star Jakub Vadlejch on Sunday as he guns for glory in Hungary.
DP Manu came in sixth overall in the prelims with his 81.31m effort on his second attempt in the prelims.
Manu qualified for the summit clash from Group A alongside Chopra, while Jena made the path from Group B to the final.
Odisha’s Kishore Jena’s 80.55m first throw got him into the summit clash of 12 men.
Jena’s accomplishment is accentuated by the fact that he had to deal with a visa issue right ahead of the tournament in Hungary and had a helping hand from the authorities who cleared the athlete to take a shot at his dreams.
Chopra qualified without much hassle and in exquisite style to the finals as he shattered the automatic qualification mark with his opening throw of 88.77m as he displayed incredible balance to remain within the line and make his foray into the final.
The big question on everyone’s mind besides the gold at stake is if Neeraj Chopra can breach the coveted 90m mark in the final of the event on Sunday.
He has pushed hard in recent years to achieve the milestone yet the 90m mark remains elusive to the 25-year-old.
Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold medal for India at the World Athletics Championships. The ace Indian Javelin Thrower once again brought his A-game to the table and became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a sensational throw of 88.17m throw on his second attempt. Chopra committed a foul on the first attempt but bounced back with a gold-winning throw on the second attempt. On the third and fourth attempts, he hit 86.32m and 84.64m. He produced another massive throw – 87.73m on the fifth attempt and ended with an 83.98m throw.
Kishore Jena finished with a foul but it turned out to be a memorable day for him as he registered his personal best throw 84.77m. After an underwhelming first throw, Kishore Jena moves up in tally with an 82.82m throw on the second attempt. He threw his best on the fifth attempt to finish fifth.
DP Manu also did well on his final attempt with an 84.14m throw to finish sixth. Pakistan Arshad Nadeem settled for a silver with an 87.82m throw on the third attempt. He also did well on his fourth chance with a throw of 87.15m but failed to beat Neeraj.
Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished at the third spot with a massive 86.67m throw on the fifth attempt. While Germany’s Julian Weber ended at the fourth spot with his 85.79m throw. Another Indian star Kishore Jena hit his personal best throw –
Three athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are live in action. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj will look to achieve glory at the World Championship as he finished at the top in the qualification round. Chopra, who won silver in the last edition, sent his spear to 88.77m in his first attempt in the qualification round on Friday. It was his season’s best effort and fourth-best throw of his career.
The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.
Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.
The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.
“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.
“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.
Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.
Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.
Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.