World Athletics Championships, Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Gold Medal; Kishore Jena Finishes 5th, DP Manu 6th

Javelin Throw Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold medal for India at the World Athletics Championships. The ace Indian Javelin Thrower once again brought his A-game to the table and became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a sensational throw of 88.17m throw on his second attempt. Chopra committed a foul on the first attempt but bounced back with a gold-winning throw on the second attempt. On the third and fourth attempts, he hit 86.32m and 84.64m. He produced another massive throw – 87.73m on the fifth attempt and ended with an 83.98m throw.

Kishore Jena finished with a foul but it turned out to be a memorable day for him as he registered his personal best throw 84.77m. After an underwhelming first throw, Kishore Jena moves up in tally with an 82.82m throw on the second attempt. He threw his best on the fifth attempt to finish fifth.

DP Manu also did well on his final attempt with an 84.14m throw to finish sixth. Pakistan Arshad Nadeem settled for a silver with an 87.82m throw on the third attempt. He also did well on his fourth chance with a throw of 87.15m but failed to beat Neeraj.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished at the third spot with a massive 86.67m throw on the fifth attempt. While Germany’s Julian Weber ended at the fourth spot with his 85.79m throw. Another Indian star Kishore Jena hit his personal best throw –

Three athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are live in action. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj will look to achieve glory at the World Championship as he finished at the top in the qualification round. Chopra, who won silver in the last edition, sent his spear to 88.77m in his first attempt in the qualification round on Friday. It was his season’s best effort and fourth-best throw of his career.

The 25-year-old also qualified for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final in Budapest.

Chopra has won gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo in 2021), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides becoming the Diamond League champion last year.

The star javelin thrower looked in great rhythm during the qualification round and hopes are once again high for him to achieve the glory. The 25-year-old might also look to breach the 90-meter mark which has always been one of his dreams.

“During the warm-up I felt the power and knew I could make it with only one throw. It felt great releasing the javelin and the result was very satisfying. I was able to save energy for the final since I threw with only 90 per cent effort.

“I will definitely give everything in the final as I would like to have a world gold as well (as one from the Olympic Games),” said Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany are going to be tough contenders for Chopra at the mega event.

Meanwhile, two other Indians – DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) also made the cut as three Indians qualified for the final of an event in the World Championships for the first time ever.

Competing in the same group with Chopra in his debut World Championships, Manu finished third and sixth overall with a best throw of 81.31m which he produced in his second attempt. Manu had won a silver in the Asian Championships in July.

Jena, whose visa was rejected first by the Hungarian embassy in New Delhi before being cleared the next day, ended fifth in Group B and ninth overall with 80.55m. It is also his debut World Championships.