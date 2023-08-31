Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates Diamond League 2023: Chopra Comes in Second With 85.71m Throw, Murali Sreeshankar Finishes Fifth

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 01:30 IST
Switzerland
Recently crowned javelin throw World Champion and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action yet again on Thursday as he seeks to continue his stupendous run at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is all set to take part in the event as well and will look to put his forgettable performance at the World Championships in Hungary behind him as he takes centre stage.
Sreeshankar’s event is scheduled to begin at 11.54 PM IST and Chopra will be taking centre stage at 12.12 AM on the morning of the 1st of September.
World Champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra finished the Zurich Diamond League 2023 second with a throw of 85.71m, coming in behind Czech Jakub Vadlejch’s throw of 85.86m
The Indian long jumper in the fray Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth in his event with a best of 7.99m
Chopra registers a throw of 85.22m on his sixth and final attempt of the night.
Chopra falters on his fifth attempt as he registers a foul on his penultimate throw.
Chopra is back to the second spot on the board thanks to a throw of 85.22m.
That’s more like it from the boy from Haryana.
Chopra has two more attempts to climb back to the top.
Neeraj Chopra follows up his second attempt foul with yet another illegal throw.
The 24-year-old’s fourth try comes in at 7.96m.
The Indian is still second on the board thanks to his opening attempt on the day.
Chopra fouls on his second attempt.
The Olympic medallist is fifth on the leaderboard.
Can he pick up like he always does on his third attempt?
Sreeshankar fouls on his third attempt.
The Indian stands second still in the table.
The World Champion’s opening attempt flies across the field and pierces a point 80.79m away from the line.
The Indian long jumper pulls off a jump of 7.96m in his second try.
Tentoglu surpasses Sreeshankar with a jump of 8.04 to bump up to the top spot.
Sreeshankar in second.
Sreeshankar registered a jump of 7.99m on his first attempt in Zurich to climb to the top of the leaderboard.
Miltiadis Tentoglu stands second after the first attempt with a jump of 7.95m.
The Indian is off to a good start in Switzerland.
Sreeshankar will take the field as the long jump event commences in less than 5 minutes in Zurich.
Murali Sreeshankar, who went into the World Championships with high hopes, had a disappointing showing in Budapest and will look to erase memories of Hungary with a strong performance in Zurich on Thursday.
Chopra clinched the World Athletics Championships gold medal in Hungary and completed the coveted gold set as he added to his Olympics, CWG, and Asian Games tally.
Chopra qualified to the finals with his first throw of the prelims as he shattered the automatic qualification mark to surge into the final, in which his second attempt which came up to the 88.17 mark to seal the gold.
Chopra will take centre stage at 12:12 AM IST, Friday morning, when the javelin throw event gets underway in Switzerland, before which Sreeshankar will be seen contesting in the long jump event.
The broad jumper’s event will begin at 11:54 PM IST on Thursday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Zurich Diamond League in which Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar will be seen in action.