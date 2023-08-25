World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Final, Secures Paris Olympics Berth

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 14:44 IST
Budapest, Hungary
World Athletics Championship 2023 Live: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his quest for his maiden World Championship crown as the 25-year-old gears up to take part in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championship 2023. The mega spectacle that is taking place in Budapest will see Neeraj in action on Friday, August 25 in the group A qualifying event.
Apart from Neeraj Chopra, fellow Indian athletes D.P. Manu and Kishore Jena will also be in action.
Neeraj Chopra has secured his berth in the final of the World Championship, he also secures himself a Paris Olympic 2024 berth with a season best throw of 88.77m. D.P. Manu also remains in contention from Group A, he’s third from his group with a best throw of 81.31m. Group B qualifying round begins at 3:15 PM, Kishore Jena will also hope find his way into the final 12 list of athletes for the final on Sunday.
D.P. Manu’s third throw was near the 72m mark, not his best but he has already managed an 81m throw and that could just be enough to see him finish in the top 12 and qualify for the final on Sunday.
Neeraj Chopra’s season-best throw of 88.77m helps him go top of the Qualifying group A and he’s already qualified for this sunday’s final, that was a whisker away from being a foul, but he’s already through to the final!
Neeraj Chopra wow! The man brings out a massive 88.77m throw! Season best from the Tokyo Olympic champ!
India’s DP Manu goes past the 78.10m with his first attempt, legal throw and he’s off the mark with a decent attempt, needs to get over 83m to qualify!
The World Athletics Championships 2023 haven’t been very well so far for Indian athletes, there are high expectations from Neeraj, the 25-year-old needs to come up with a throw of more than 83m and finish in the top 12 overall. Fellow javelin thrower D.P. Manu will also look to qualify for Sunday’s final. They continue to hurl the javelins onto the field to for warm-up.
The men’s 100m decathlon for World Athletics Championships 2023 had a false start, they will go full guns blazing once again. Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event is next!
Neeraj Chopra and D.P. Manu will be seen in the men’s javelin qualification event from 1:40 PM IST. Men’s decathlon 100m will also take place simultaneously. Can Neeraj convert his World Championship silver from last year to a gold, and enter the 90m club?
Live coverage of Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 has begun, Neeraj Chopra and D.P. Manu of India will be seen in action in a short while. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates!
The world record in Javelin throw events belongs to Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny. He shattered the world record with a throw of 98.48m during an event in Germany back in 1996. Zelezny also holds the record for the farthest throw in World Championships, his attempt of 92.80m in 2001 edition of world games stands still.
While Neeraj Chopra has yet to come up with a 90m throw, the 25-year-old’s personal best throw came at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022 with a gigantic effort of 89.94m. His best throw this season came at the Doha Diamond League at 88.07m.
For Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Sunday’s final event of World Championships javelin throw event, either the Indian ace must breach the 83m mark, or finish in the top 12 athletes overall, among the 37 participants which also includes Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.
Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels. Live streaming for the same will be available on the Jiocinema app. And of course, we here will be covering the event live.
The javelin throw qualifying round for World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place on August 25, Friday. Neeraj Chopra along with compatriot D.P. Manu will be in action from 1:40 PM onwards in group A qualifying round. India’s Kishore Jena will be in action in group B qualifying from 3:15 PM onwards.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Athletics Championships 2023, with India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra in action today. Follow this space as we bring to you live updates of Neeraj’s javelin throw qualifying event.
Neeraj thus became only the second Indian athlete after long jumper Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the prestigious event. George had won a bronze medal in 2003, although Neeraj will look to change the colour of his silver medal to gold this year.
For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra has also won the Diamond League and he also has an Asian Games gold in his kitty.
The men’s javelin throw qualification event will take place on August 25, with Neeraj Chopra and D.P. Manu in action from 1:40PM IST in group A, while Kishore Jena will be in action from 3:15PM IST in group B.
A total of 37 participants will take place in the qualifying rounds, among which Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will also be there. All the participants need to achieve a throw better than the qualifying mark of 83m, or finish in the top 12 overall standings to reach the final event which will take place on Sunday, August 27.
Neeraj hasn’t yet managed to go past the 90m mark which will be key to winning the World Championships. Chopra’s personal best throw of 89.94m came at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. His season-best throw came at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year at 88.07m.
When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?
The men’s javelin throw qualification Group A event featuring Neeraj Chopra and D.P Manu will take place on August 25, Friday, from 1:40 PM IST.
India’s Kishore Jena will be in action during Group B qualification on Friday, from 3:15 PM IST. The javelin throw final event will be on Sunday, August 27.
Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?
The javelin throw qualification event featuring Neeraj Chopra and others will be taking place at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?
Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.