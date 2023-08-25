Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Event, World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra in Action on TV, Online

India star Javelin athlete, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to take part at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

The 25-year-old will compete in the qualifying round of the men’s Javelin throw with fellow Indian athlete D.P. Manu in his company.

Chopra is set to kick-start his hunt for his maiden world title, Neeraj needs to finish in the top 12 athletes among the 37 participants or must come up with a throw of 83m and higher to reach the final event which is scheduled for Sunday.

Alongside Neeraj and Manu, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will also be among those gunning for a qualification berth.

Last year, Neeraj won the silver medal at the World Championship and joined the elite company of Anju Bobby George the legendary Indian long jumper as the only two athletes from the nation to win medals at the top athletics event.

Ahead of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023, here’s all you need to know?

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The men’s javelin throw qualification Group A event featuring Neeraj Chopra and D.P Manu will take place on August 25, Friday, from 1:40 PM IST.

India’s Kishore Jena will be in action during Group B qualification on Friday, from 3:15 PM IST. The javelin throw final event will be on Sunday, August 27.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

The javelin throw qualification event featuring Neeraj Chopra and others will be taking place at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships 2023?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw qualification event at the World Athletics Championships live telecast on Sports18 network channels.