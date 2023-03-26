Neeraj Chopra Surprises Aspiring Athletes at School: Student in Tears on Meeting 'Idol'

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most popular sportspersons not only in India but across the world and the Olympic gold medallist turns heads wherever he goes.

Children in a Bengaluru school were left astounded as India’s first-ever Olympic champion in Track and Field, Neeraj Chopra, surprised them in their classroom, on Saturday. Chopra, who is back in India between training stints, arrived at Vishwa Vidyapeeth, in Yelahanka, and spent time with the young children, who are all part of the school’s sports programme.

“It makes me really happy whenever I am able to put a smile on the faces of young children, and this was even more special because they were not expecting me to be there. I had some time between arriving in Bengaluru and going to an event, and I am happy that I could make the best use of it. I hope that meeting me will inspire them in their journey as young athletes," said Neeraj.

Chopra, who will now travel to the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, spent time speaking to the young children, signing autographs and recalling his Olympic Gold-winning feat. Perhaps the most special moment of the afternoon came when 30-odd children joined Chopra in reliving the National Anthem played at his Medal Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic games.

Earlier, Neeraj was spotted dancing at the Indian Sports Honours award event as he broke the dance floor with his moves. The Olympic Gold medalist matched the steps to the beat of Harrdy Sandhu’s popular Punjabi track Bijlee Bijlee while being surrounded by internet sensations like Yashraj Mukhate, Ruhee Dosani and Dipraj Jadhav.

The Indian superstar athlete was also recently in Mumbai for the Women’s Premier League.

When asked about his favourite cricketers, Neeraj said that his top three favourite players in the league are Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

“My favourite three players are Harmanpreet Kaur. I have watched her play. Smriti Mandhana plays really well. I have also seen Shafali Verma play and she will do well in future," Neeraj had said.

