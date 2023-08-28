'Golden Boy Scripts History': Internet in Overdrive as Neeraj Chopra Claims Gold at World Athletics Championship

Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he became the first Indian athlete to bring home a gold medal with a mammoth throw of 88.17m on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Hungary.

Fans and pundits alike took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the 25-year-old on his landmark.

Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju posted, “Neeraj Chopra creates history and he makes India very proud yet again! He has become the 1st Indian to win the men’s javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships! Congratulations".

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Throw that India first ever GOLD‘s #NeerajChopra goes BIG, launches an absolute missile in the men’s javelin throw final."

Another fan posted, “Neeraj Chopra is the GOAT First Indian to win a Gold Medal in the World Athletics Championships….!!!!!!"

One user posted, “Olympics Gold medal World Athletics Championship Gold Medal. Our Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra. Wowww!"

Another post read, “Congratulations India Created History, India IndiaWin Gold Medal, Chak de India Neeraj Chopra The World Champion3 Indians in top 8 just amazing

One other fan poster, “Congratulations India Created History, India India Win Gold Medal, Chak de India Neeraj Chopra The World Champion3 Indians in top 10 just amazing"

One post read, “Golden boy scripts history again. What a boon this man is for us. Generational and inspirational."