Nelson Piquet Loses Appeal to Overturn Fines for Racist and Homophobic Slurs Against Lewis Hamilton

Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been unsuccessful in his appeal to overturn his fine of 5 million Brazilian Real ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, according to reports.

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Footage of interviews surfaced on social media last June where Piquet used racial slurs against seven-time World Champion and the only back f1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. Piquet’s daughter Kelly is Verstappen’s partner.

Charges were brought by four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, which wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian Reals for alleged moral damages.

Piquet had issued a statement of apology.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it," Piquet said last year.

“But I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend.

“I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.