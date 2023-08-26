'A Beautiful Story of Persistence': Netizens Hail HS Prannoy For Winning Bronze Medal at World Championships

Ace shuttler HS Prannoy clinched his first bronze medal at the World Championships on Saturday. Prannoy lost to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles semifinal to settle for a draw. Prannoy won the first game but the Thailand’s shuttler bounced back to win the next two to emerge victorious.

Prannoy controlled the semifinal in the initial phase by winning first game 21-18, he was also at the lead at the start of second game with 5-1 lead but he failed to continue his domination and ended up on the losing side.

Vitidsarn registered an 18-21 21-13 21-14 win to seal a second successive final spot.

Meanwhile, Prannoy became the fifth Indian men’s singles player to clinch a medal at the World Championships.

He joined the likes of Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) in the elite list.

The fans on social media hailed Prannoy for his big achievement in the World Championships.

A day after knocking out Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, ninth-seeded Prannoy, who claimed Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at Australian Open this season, failed to find his best as his defence looked shaky and attack lacked consistency during the 76-minute clash.