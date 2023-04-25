New Championship to The Street Profits' Dominant Show: All That Happened On WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE aired a dramatic episode of Monday night’s Raw on April 24. The power-packed episode saw Triple H coming to the ring mid-show and making an intriguing announcement. The WWE legend announced a new world heavyweight championship and also took some shots at Roman Reigns for being something of an absent champion. The new world title is essentially WWE’s version of the old WCW heavyweight championship. Triple H revealed that the first champion of the new title will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

While the Tribal Chief’s near-1,000-day title reign has been impressive, he has made very few appearances as the promotion’s top champion. It seems WWE seems to be looking for world heavyweight champion who could defend his title against anyone and anywhere. There were quite a few impressive bouts as well on the show. Fans were treated to a blockbuster match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest. Fans also enjoyed the showdown between The Bloodline and the Latino World Order.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The Bloodline vs Latino World Order

Solo Sikoa and The Usos took on Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a six-man tag match in the first bout of the night. The Bloodline emerged victorious in this bout after The Usos hit a 1D on Cruz Del Toro.

The Street Profits vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Fans were looking forward to a thrilling contest in this bout. However, the match was one-sided as The Profits showed tremendous class to score an easy win. Montez Ford executed the devastating frog splash on Cedric Alexander to pick up the win for his team.

Damage CTRL vs Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

This match soon evolved into a back-and-forth contest. But Bianca Belair managed to score the win for her team when she hit Bayley with the KOD.

Mustafa Ali vs Chad Gable

Chad Gable dominated in the first-half of the match as he contained Mustafa Ali with a belly-to-belly suplex and several takedowns. Gable even managed to hit a brutal dragon suplex for a two-count. However, Ali held his nerves and showed tremendous tenacity to weather all the attacks. Ali ultimately scored the win via pinfall with a roll-up.

