New Trailer for EA FC 24 Hints At Inclusion Of Mixed Teams In Ultimate Team

EA Sports have released their official announcement trailer for their new game EA FC 24, the successor to the legendary FIFA series on Monday, and it hinted at an exciting new addition to the new game.

The acclaimed game development company revealed the official announcement trailer for the first game in the EA Sports FC game series, the same day as they revealed the official EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover. 31 players feature on the Ultimate Edition cover of the new game, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland front and centre.

The trailer included cut scenes, footage of gameplay from the game for the first time. Legends of yesterday and the stars of today come together in a video that prepares the ground for what is to come. It also featured a cutscene which showcased mixed teams featuring players from both the men’s and women’s club teams walking out to the arena.

The Ultimate Edition cover hinted at this with the mixture of men’s and women’s stars, and if true, it could be a fantastic move from EA to improve team customisation in the new game.

FIFA 23 was the first game in the famed series by EA Sports to feature a female player, Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr, on the cover.

This next instalment in EA’s football game series is set to bring forth innovative changes and enhanced gameplay experiences. EA Sports FC 24 trailer also disclosed the arrival of a much “closer" experience along with a full gameplay release on July 13.