NFL Legend Tom Brady Seeks Spot Among Las Vegas Raiders Ownership

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is in advanced talks to become a minority stakeholder in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports Friday.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is working on a deal to become a limited partner in the Raiders, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Plans are for NFL team owners to consider Brady’s bid to join the Raiders’ ownership at their meeting this month in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Brady would not have any say in football-related matters.

The deal would not impact his 10-year, $375 million contract to serve as a television commentator for Fox on NFL telecasts starting with the 2024 season, ESPN reported.

Joining the Raiders ownership would be the second time Brady has become a sports team partner with Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.

Brady bought a minority ownership stake in the Women’s NBA champion Las Vegas Aces, owned by Davis, in March.

Brady, 45, retired last year after 23 NFL campaigns, winning six Super Bowl titles in 20 years with the Patriots and a final crown with the Bucs.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player was the winningest quarterback in NFL history with 251 and holds career league records with 7,753 completions on 12,050 passes for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns.