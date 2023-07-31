Nick Cassidy Win Secures Formula E Team Title for Envision

Nick Cassidy led from the front for a memorable win in challenging conditions at the rain-hit London E-Prix, leading Envision Racing to the team championship title as curtains were drawn on the competitive 2023 season of Formula E here Sunday.

Mitch Evans, who won race one on Saturday, finished second, while the drivers’ championship winner Jake Dennis finished third in the race that was delayed and red-flagged at the start.

By grabbing the pole position, Cassidy had handed Envision Racing a three-point lead over Jaguar TCS, going into the final race.

The two teams were locked at 268 points each before the start of the final race of the season.

At number three was Tag Heuer Porsche (241) and with their drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Da Costs starting at number 10 and 20 respectively, on the grid, the team championship was between Envision and Jaguar.

Since the rain was lashing the outdoor circuit, the race began with a safety car in front of the drivers for five laps, and it was red flagged due to dangerous conditions.

The race control officials waited for conditions to improve. Upon restart, drivers again followed the safety car for two laps before the red flag halted the race for the second time.

Finally, when the race started, Cassidy made full use of the pole position and led the field to the chequered flag.

His team Envision, finished with 304 points much ahead of Jaguar (292) and Avalanche Andretti (252).

Dennis had won the driver’s title on Saturday after finishing third.