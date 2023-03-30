Nick Khan Comes Up With A Big Statement On Vince McMahon’s Creative Role In WWE- Report

Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as the co-CEO of WWE in January this year, Nick Khan took over as the solitary CEO of the franchise. With talks of WWE’s potential sale in near future keeping the market abuzz, it has not been a smooth journey for Khan. WWE’s probable buyers are now expected to make a move this weekend as global fans will be hooked to the much-awaited WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of this year’s showpiece event, Khan shared his views on WWE’s potential high-profile sale. The WWE’s sole CEO also spoke in detail about Vince McMahon’s creative role in the franchise. Khan joined The Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast to clear his stand on multiple highly contentious matters.

When asked how much more he believes the rights deals to be worth at this point in time, Nick Khan did not offer a straightforward response. “I expect a lot," was Khan’s crisp reply. While talking about the role of Vine McMahon, the CEO said, “[Vince is] not that involved. Paul Levesque [Triple H] is the head of creative, was named the head of creative in August. Vince has embraced that, he respects that. It’s also his son-in-law, so they have their own dynamic."

Vince McMahon had to retire as CEO and chairman of WWE in July 2023 after a probe was launched into his alleged misconduct. Following the conclusion of the investigation, McMahon made his comeback to the board earlier this year in January. Less than a week after Vince’s return, his daughter- Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation.

“With Nick’s leadership and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as chief content officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," Stephanie McMahon had reportedly conveyed.

Vince McMahon, son of a wrestling promoter, kicked off his career as a ringside announcer for his father’s business, Capitol Wrestling Corporation. The Capitol Wrestling Corporation was later rebranded as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). In 2002, WWF changed its name to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Meanwhile, WWE fans are now ready to witness the much-awaited WrestleMania this weekend. The showpiece event will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as the duo will take part in a colossal Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fight.

