IBA Women's World Boxing Championship: Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold, Lovlina Borgohain Too in Final

Reigning World champion Nikhat Zareen defeated two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the 50kg category final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Sunday.

With the win, she became back-to-back World Championships gold medals.

Lovlina will square off against the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia in the 75kg final later.

Despite shifting to the light flyweight category, the distinguished pugilist from Telangana had comfortably dominated all of her opponents, including the African champion Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria, the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand and the Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

“This is the first competition in my boxing career where I am fighting a total of six bouts, especially back to back and all against experienced and tough opponents. However, I am really happy by the calibre of the performance I am showing here. I have placed my way into the finals even in the 50kg weight category and there is just one more match to go to win and defend my title. As I am moving forward my game is improving so I hope to give my best in the finals," Nikhat had said ahead of the final.

Having secured two World Championships bronze medals in 2018 and 2019, Lovlina (75kg) will be giving it her all to ensure that her third medal in the competition is gold when she takes on the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia in the final on Sunday. Like Nikhat, the Telangana-born pugilist has also changed her weight category and has been at the top of her game throughout the tournament, defeating the highly decorated Li Qian of China in the semi-finals Thursday.

“When I started playing in the 75kg category, I played nationals games, national championship and Asian Championship. Now coming to the present, all the games I have till yet played in this category have gone smoothly and I feel that I am more comfortable in this category as I don’t need to control myself a lot and do well in my natural weight. The next final will be tough but I will follow what the coaches tell me to and apply some of my planning in the ring with regards to the situation. I will keep fighting for my country and try and win gold for India to the best of my abilities and give my 100%," Lovlina had said ahead of the final.

Earlier on Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora were crowned as World Champions for the first time. While the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu (48kg) defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia with a 5-0 scoreline to clinch her first World Championships medal, three-time Asian medallist Saweety (81kg) had to grind hard to secure a 4-3 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Wang Lina of China to clinch her second Worlds medal.

