WATCH: Mrs Nita Ambani Presents Inaugural Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to Diego Schwartzman at Boodles

Mrs Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation presented the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation ESA Cup to Diego Schwartzman at The Boodles Tennis event at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.

The Boodles is an exhibition tennis event that is the most lavish warm-up for The Championships at Wimbledon, at Stoke Park which this year celebrates its 19th anniversary and is taking place from 27th June – 1st July 2023.

Mrs Ambani has been at the forefront of the development of sports in India and has proven to be one of the nation’s most active philanthropists, who uses the power of sport to illuminate the lives of millions of people across the vast county.

The Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative is a comprehensive development program run by Reliance Foundation (CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd) under the leadership of Mrs Ambani.

The foundation supports multiple initiatives to promote holistic development and equal opportunities in education and sports for children.

After having a profound impact on the lives of millions in the Indian sub-continent, the foundation seeks to expand its horizons and reach the children at Stoke Park in an attempt to make sports accessible for everybody while also serving as an inspiration for the upcoming generations.

“It was an absolutely amazing atmosphere," Mrs Ambani said.

“We got to watch some great tennis and celebrate the importance of sports in bringing a community together," she added.

