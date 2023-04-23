No FIR Filed Yet Despite Seven Wrestlers' Attempts to Lodge Complaint, Grapplers to Restart Dharna

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers in the country have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

A protesting wrestler said that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street Thana but the police officers refused to file an FIR.

“We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at Thana but police officers shooed us away," said the grappler.

Advertisement

“We don’t know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar till our demands are met," the wrestler elaborated.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrag said “We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far."

“We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 pm and talk," the 29-year-old added.

IANS had last month stated that the protesting wrestlers can re-start their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sources stated that the grapplers felt “cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking into allegations levelled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after the day-to-day functioning of the federation as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry to not interfere.

Earlier, CWG gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had said that multiple calls made by her were ignored by the oversight committee and that the protesting grapplers had no other option but to move court pertaining to the sensitive issue at hand.

Advertisement

Phogat also said that she also tried to reach Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the same, but there was no response from him either.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here