Nottingham Open: Andy Murray Ease Past Dominic Stricker to reach Semi-final

Andy Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 10:55 IST

Nottingham

Andy Murray (AFP Image)
Andy Murray (AFP Image)

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray passed a stern test from Dominic Stricker to reach the semi-final of Nottingham Open, here.

The Scot Murray is yet to drop a set this week after defeating Stricker 7-6(2), 7-5 in the Rothesay Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old. Despite trailing 1-3 in the second set, he fought back and earned a decisive break in the 11th game before closing out the match in one hour, 48 minutes.

“Really, really tight match today against one of the best young players in the world. He has a really good game, huge shots from the back of the court but also a really nice touch up at the net," Murray said in his on-court interview.

“I thought in the first-set tie-break I played really well, and came up with some really good passing shots to get me that tie-break. In the second set, I think when I broke back immediately when he went 3-1 up, I think it gave me the momentum back and I felt like I was creating a lot of chances. That’s the best I’ve played across the last two weeks in terms of how I hit the ball and that was really positive," he added.

    • The three-time major champion has won 13 of his past 14 Challenger-level matches, including title runs in Aix-en-Provence and last week in Surbiton.

    The 36-year-old will next face Nuno Borges, who cruised past Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro 6-4, 6-4. Borges earned his biggest career title earlier this season, when he triumphed at the premiere Challenger 175 event in Phoenix.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 10:55 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 10:55 IST
