Novak Djokovic Reduced to Tears on Court After Wimbledon Final Defeat to Carlos Alcaraz | WATCH

Novak Djokovic was moved to tears as the Serbian gave an emotional interview on-court, congratulating Carlos Alcaraz after his stunning victory in the Wimbledon 2023 final that went well beyond four hours as the world number 1 emerged victorious. Alcaraz won the match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at the centre court on Sunday, ending the Serbian’s quest for a fifth successive title at SW19.

Djokovic addressed his wife and son after the match and the world number 2 simply struggled to hold back his tears during an emotional interview.

The 36-year-old’s wife Jelena was in the stands along with their son Stefan, as Djokovic said ‘I love you’ to his family before being reduced to tears.

It was a match brimming with emotions, the Serbian was booed by fans after he failed to control his anger and let out his fury by smashing his racket at the net post in the fifth set.

After the match, BBC presenter Annabel Croft asked the 23-time Grand Slam champion whether he had any message for his family and Djokovic replied, “It is nice to see my son still there, still smiling."

The cameras panned on Stefan and meanwhile, Djokovic seemingly choked as tears rolled out of his eyes. The crowd started to applaud the superstar on the court, while his wife Jelena also seemed visibly emotional.

“I love you. Thank you for supporting me. I will give you a big hug and we can all love each other," the veteran added before concluding his interview.

While Djokovic won the first set, he was then pegged down as Alcaraz went up by 2-1, and after a late surge from the Serbian took the game to the fifth set the 20-year-old found the extra gear to become the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion since Boris Becker.