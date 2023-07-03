Novak Djokovic Registers 29th Consecutive Win at Wimbledon, Serbian Seen Drying Court With Towel Amid Rain | WATCH

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion was pushed all the way in his quest for a record-equalling eighth title at the SW19 but he found an extra gear to see off Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) to move to Round 2 at the centre-court on July 3, Monday.

During the match, the Serbian also gave the crowd a priceless moment as his game was delayed due to rain, after which Djokovic jokingly tried to wipe dry the grass court with a towel.

It was Djokovic’s 29th consecutive win at Wimbledon as he marched his way into the second round following a straight-set win.

The world number 2 who was dubbed as the ‘favourite’ to win the Wimbledon 2023 title by top seed and world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz ensured that there were no hiccups as he continues to chase Roger Federer’s record of 8 Wimbledon wins. Federer himself will be present at the centre-court on Tuesday as the Swiss legend will be ‘celebrated’ by the All England Club.

Despite the fact that the Serbian ace has had his fair share of ups and downs, Djokovic also found time to entertain the crowd as he was seen jokingly trying to wipe dry the grass court after his game was delayed due to rain after the first set which he claimed easily.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, who has won the past four titles at the All England Club, defeated 68th-ranked Cachin of Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on the tournament’s showpiece court, where he has not lost since 2013.

Djokovic even found time to help ground staff dry out probably the world’s most famous lawn after the surface became too slippery following a downpour.

The roof was closed but play did not resume for about 90 minutes, much to the frustration of the fans.

“When I come out, I usually come out with racquets, not towels," said Djokovic, whose 45 winners featured 13 aces.

“The conditions were not great under the roof, it was still slippery. I think it was definitely frustrating for the crowd waiting for us."

Djokovic, bidding to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles, goes on to face Australia’s Jordan Thompson for a place in the third round of a tournament he described as “the holy grail, the temple of tennis".

“What a second home to have," he said. “It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon in terms of history and tradition."

World number two Djokovic has already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Winning a men’s-record 23rd major in Paris put him just one behind Margaret Court’s all-time singles mark of 24.