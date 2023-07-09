Novak Djokovic Set to Play His 100th Wimbledon Match

Ace tennis star Novak Djokovic is all set to compete in his 100th Wimbledon match on Sunday when he faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic has been phenomenal thus far in Wimbledon and is marching towards his record-equalling eighth title.

He will face Hurkacz on Centre Court and will start once again as a favourite in the round of 16 match and the numbers are also in his favour as he has not lost on the court in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has to find a way to breach Hurkacz’s solid defence which was difficult for previous players in the first three rounds.

However, if he is to continue his bid for a third major of 2023, and match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams, he needs to find a way of battering through the seemingly impregnable Hurkacz defence.

The Pole has not dropped serve at the tournament, saving all 11 break points he has faced and winning all 46 service games.

“I don’t see too many holes in his game," said Djokovic, who has a 5-0 record against the 18th-ranked Hurkacz, including at Wimbledon in 2019.

Djokovic and Hurkacz met once before at the All England Club, in the third round in 2019. Djokovic won in four sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is the No. 2 seed and is trying to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s titles at Wimbledon, expects a fight.

“He’s very comfortable playing on grass," the 36-year-old Serb said. “He beat Federer here some years ago. He’s a player that doesn’t mind playing on a big stadium."

Hurkacz made the semi-finals in 2021, having become the last man to defeat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

Twelve months ago, however, he crashed out in the first round.

Earlier, Djokovic made the Wimbledon fourth round for the 15th time on Friday, after beating old rival Stan Wawrinka and a night-time curfew.