Odisha Government Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Hockey India for Next 10 Years

The Odisha government has extended the sponsorship agreement of the Indian National Hockey Teams for a period of the next 10 years from 2023 to 2033. State Cabinet approved the proposal for the extension of the sponsorship agreement of both the Men and Women Indian National Hockey Teams (Senior and Junior) for the next decade. Govt. of Odisha has been the official sponsor of both the Men and Women’s National Hockey Teams since 2018. The big partnership is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of Hockey in India.

Earlier, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) had entered into an agreement with Hockey India, after due Government approval, for sponsorship of the Indian Hockey Teams for a period of 5 years from 2018 to 2023. Based on a request from President Hockey India for an extension of the Agreement, OMC Ltd. had sought approval from the Government which got the Cabinet nod on Monday. OMC has now committed to the sponsor for a further period of ten (10) years from 1st February 2023 to 31st January 2033. Meanwhile, a total amount of Rs. 434.12 crores will be released by OMC to Hockey India during this period.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

The State’s partnership with Hockey India has played a crucial role in the revival of the sport in the country. The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have performed incredibly well in the last few years. The men’s team won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after 41 years while the women’s side reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Advertisement

In the past few years, the partnership with the Odisha Government has helped Hockey to become a widely popular sport among the youth in the state. While now the Government aims to provide a further boost to the sport and attract more young players towards the sport, which will help in the creation of a strong pipeline of talent. Further, there will be a consolidation of the brand visibility of “Odisha" as a “Global hub for Hockey", thereby contributing to the sport, business, and tourism sector in the State. India has a rich hockey legacy. With the support of the Odisha Government, Hockey India can build on this legacy and help the country regain its position as a hockey powerhouse.

Advertisement

Sports Analyst Ashis Ray said that “The cabinets decision is most welcome. Odisha’s place on the hockey map is unique. The extension sponsorship will help in the promotion of hockey."

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here