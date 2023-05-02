Omos's Clinical Chokebomb To Seth Rollins’ Triumph: Highlights of WWE RAW Results

The Backlash go-home and the second edition of this year’s Draft took place during the May 1 episode of WWE RAW at the Dickies Arena, Texas. With some big names like - Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins and The New Day - yet to find out their new brand, this week’s WWE RAW turned out to be quite an exciting event. WWE fans got to witness the much-talked-about appearance of Brock Lesnar last night. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, took on Solo Sikoa in the latest segment of the WWE RAW. In the women’s section, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were up against the team of Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley and Dakota Kai

This week’s WWE RAW kicked off with a fight between the Women’s Tag Team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley and Dakota Kai. The fight might have been a non-title one but there was no dearth of excitement. Bayley and Kai, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, succeeded in defeating the title holders.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable squared up against Ricochet and Braun Strowman on this week’s WWE RAW. Ricochet and Strowman did record a win but it was not an easy fight. Ricochet came up with a Swanton off Braun’s shoulders on Otis to clinch a pin for the win.

Matt Riddle vs Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was alone in the ring last night during his fight with Matt Riddle. The one-on-one fight ended up in Riddle’s favour after Jimmy endured a Floating Bro.

Omos vs Anthony Alanis

Omos, ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at the Backlash, had a fight with Anthony Elis on Friday. Omos delivered a chokebomb for the pin to secure a squash win.

The LWO vs The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley took part in a mixed tag team match against The LWO’s Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega yesterday. Fans experienced a thrilling clash as both teams put up a sublime show. The Judgement Day, eventually, emerged victorious, thanks to Priest’s South of Heaven.

Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa showcased his sensational fighting skills during his Monday Night RAW fight against Seth Rollins. But Sikoa could not win the battle after The Usos decided to attack Rollins, resulting in a disqualification.

