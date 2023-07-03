One Month to Go: Preparations in Full Swing for Asian Champions Trophy

With exactly a month to go for the highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy, preparations are in top gear at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.

The iconic stadium which hosted the Men’s Asia Cup in 2007, which India won, is undergoing a major renovation ahead of the prestigious event.

The 8000 plus capacity stadium, which was built in 1995, is getting brand-new turf, which will be unveiled later this month. Apart from the main pitch, it now has a new half-court turf that can host the fast-paced five-a-side game in the future. There are several upgrades too that are being made to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which has witnessed several domestic and international matches in the past, with the Tamil Nadu government leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the tournament meets international standards.

Advertisement

The players’ dressing rooms, operational area, rooms for match officials as well as floodlights are receiving a face-lift to meet the FIH standards.

Expressing his delight over international hockey returning to Chennai after nearly 16 years, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “I feel nostalgic as hockey is returning to Chennai. Incidentally, in 2007 I led the Indian Team at Asia Cup 2007 and it was a memorable outing for us, beating South Korea 7-2 in the Final. It was raining during the Final and yet people stayed on to cheer us," recalled the hockey legend.

He further expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Government for their enthusiasm and support to host the prestigious event. “I am very grateful for the support Tamil Nadu Government has extended. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is very proactive and has taken a keen interest in developing the infrastructure for this tournament. Hockey India is also consciously making an effort to take domestic and international events to different states so that hockey infrastructure gets a face-lift."