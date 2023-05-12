OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Involved in a Scuffle at KSI Press Conference

The highly anticipated KSI press conference grabbed the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. KSI’s media interaction became a big talking point after OnlyFans star Astrid Wett got involved in a brawl with TikTok model Alexia Gracae on Thursday. A melee broke out during the press interaction and punches were thrown by the two warring sides. An article published by SPORTBIBLE claims that Grace threw water at Wett and this resulted in an unwanted scuffle. Security force had to be deployed to control the situation. “I am coming for you, you little f***ing b****," Wett was reportedly heard screaming. Grace responded to Wett’s threat by saying, “Get in the ring with me then!"

Astrid Wett also shared footage of her fight with Alexia Grace. “Don’t mess with the champ," Wett tweeted while sharing the clip.

Astrid Wett’s feud with Alexia Grace is not something new and the two fierce competitors share a longstanding rivalry. The OnlyFans star had previously called out Grace on social media. Grace, on the other hand, became an OnlyFans model after giving up her job as a flight attendant.

Astrid Wett is right now a part of KSI’s Misfits promotion. She is enjoying a 2-0 record in boxing after beating Keeley Colbran and AJ Bunker. Wett’s latest win occurred earlier this year in March. That victory had helped her in becoming the Misfits Boxing champion. Wett has been heard targeting KSI in her videos in recent times.

KSI will be back in action on Saturday night in the main event of MF & DAZN: X Series 007. In his comeback clash, the English YouTuber-turned- boxer will be up against Joe Fournier at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. In the past KSI has faced WWE star Logan Paul but the fight against Fournier is expected to be a stern test for the Englishman. In his most recent assignment, KSI took on popular gamer FaZe Temperrr. KSI had emerged victorious in that contest back in January.

Joe Fournier, on the other hand, has an unbeaten streak of nine games in professional boxing. The 40-year-old did face a defeat at the hands of David Haye on points in 2021 but the bout was listed as an exhibition fight.