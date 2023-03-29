Original Plans for Omos and Brock Lesnar's Weigh-In Show Were Ditched at Last Moment: Report

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to take on Omos in a high-profile encounter at this year’s WrestleMania 39. Ahead of the much-talked face-off, the duo came out on this week’s WWE Raw to take part in a weigh-in segment. The weigh-in ended in chaos as the two bitter rivals attacked each other. It has now been learnt that WWE had some other ideas for the highly anticipated weigh-in show. A report published by Fightful Select claims that the franchise wanted to execute the segment in a more poised and composed manner. The report further states that the weigh-in was initially designed to be carried out in the famous UFC-style with WWE commissioning towels, a red-carpet and a WrestleMania podium. But in reality, none of those arrangements was witnessed by WWE fans. Unfortunately, there is no official word on why the original plan had to be thrown away.

Brock Lesnar and Omos did not come face-to-face for the first time on the latest episode of this week’s Raw. The two giants previously were engaged in a scuffle on March 13 also. The showdown ended with Omos sending Lesnar over the top rope. Their WrestleMania 39 fight was confirmed last month after Lesnar accepted the challenge posed by Omos.

Following their latest Raw showdown, Omos’ manager MVP sent a strong message to Brock Lesnar. MVP stated that Lesnar is scared of Omos. “Today was supposed to be a weigh-in, that’s it. But Lesnar was so humiliated last week that he wanted to make a statement this week… And he attacked The Nigerian Giant, so much so that he even picked up a scale. Lesnar grabbed a weapon to try to attack The Nigerian Giant. That tells me that Lesnar was scared. Have you ever seen Lesnar grab a weapon? Never," MVP said.

Brock Lesnar will head into this year’s WrestleMania after enduring a rare losing streak at the showpiece event. Lesnar failed to register even a single win at WrestleMania since 2018. Omos, on the other hand, will also come into the mega event on the back of a WrestleMania defeat. In his last WrestleMania appearance, the Nigerian wrestler was downed by Bobby Lashley. Interestingly, Lesnar and Omos have never squared up against each other in a competitive match till now.

