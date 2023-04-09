Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat Overcomes Magnus Johannesen to Claim Maiden World Tour Super 300 Title

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat won his maiden world tour Super 300 title as he overcame Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in the summit clash. The final went into three games although Rajawat would have the last laugh beating his opponent 21-15, 19-21, 21-12 to clinch the men’s singles title. Rajawat became the first Indian men’s singles player to lift the World tour title since January 2022.

Incredibly, Rajawat gave away just 1 game in the entire tournament!

The 21-year-old who hails from Madhya Pradesh defeated his opponent, Johanessen is ranked 49th in BWF rankings with the final lasting for a staggering 68 minutes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Best Wishes to 35th Australian Sikh Games

It has been an impressive showing from the Indian shuttler this entire week, with the culmination resulting in a massive victory for Rajawat. Earlier he had played one match as part of the Indian team which had won the Thomas Cup in 2022.

It was simply put the biggest win of Priyanshu’s career, and even though both finalists gave it their all in the final, the Indian shuttler’s ability to finish off points in crucial junctures of the match won him the Super 300 crown.

It was the first meeting between the two 21-year-olds, both looking for a breakthrough win but Rajawat, who didn’t drop a game in the USD 240,000 tournament, showed his maturity as he dished out a controlled aggressive game to come up trumps.

ALSO READ: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Requests Fans to Respect Privacy After Leak of Home Address

Advertisement

The image of an airborne Rajawat unleashing a forehand crosscourt jump smash to trouble his opponent will be etched in the mind of the spectators, as he accumulated multiple points with this trademark shot.

A year ago, Rajawat had returned early from Orleans when it was a super 100 event, but the tournament was upgraded to super 300 from this year, and the Indian made the most of the opportunity.

Rajawat, who picked up the sport as a six-year-old, made a positive start to the final but Johannesen kept a good length to not allow the Indian to play his attacking game initially.

Advertisement

However, the Indian soon opened up the court with his range of strokes and moved to 6-5 with two aggressive returns on the left-handed Dane’s backhand.

ALSO READ| Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde Assaulted Villarreal’s Alejandro Baena After Santiago Bernabeu Upset, Says Report

A precise toss on the backline from Rajawat coupled with a long shot from his rival helped the Indian move to 9-7. He then unleashed a backhand smash and then produced another winner to take a three-point cushion at the mid-game interval.

Advertisement

Rajawat showed great anticipation, which allowed him to get into position early and bring down the shuttle with a thwack. Two cross-court smashes helped the Indian create a yawning gap at 18-11.

He misfired a few before unleashing a looping return on the backline to move to five-game points and sealed the opening game with another cross-court winner.

Advertisement

After the change of sides, Johannesen strengthened his defence while Rajawat botched up some of his shots to allow the Dane to lead 6-3.

ALSO READ| All India Football Federation Condoles Demise of Former India Defender Menino Figueiredo

Rajawat repeatedly found the net as the Dane led 8-5. Two clear winners kept the Indian in the hunt but Johannesen managed to go into the break with a three-point cushion this time.

Rajawat fell into a pool of errors to allow the Dane increase the gap to 14-9.

The Indian clawed back at 17-15, producing some accurate winners but a hard-working Johannesen again grabbed the lead and jumped to three game points with Rajawat committing errors.

The Indian saved two game points but Rajawat sent another one to the net as the Dane took the match to the decider.

ALSO READ| Around The World: League Leaders Arsenal Visit Liverpool, Rayo Vallecano Host Atletico Madrid, Lorient Welcome Marseille

Rajawat zoomed to 5-0 and then 7-2 in the third game, after producing a series of winners but Johannesen’s defence soon started to withstand the onslaught as he narrowed it down to 7-8 after winning an incredible 54-shot rally.

With Rajawat misfiring, the Dane drew parity at 9-9 but the Indian managed to gain a small two-point cushion after producing two winners.

After the final changeover, the Indian got a second wind as he extended his lead to four points after winning another superb rally. Rajawat kept the rallies in his firm grip and soon grabbed seven championship points with another cross-court smash.

He hit wide thrice before pushing the shuttle at the back court on a return to serve, and lifted his hand in celebration.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here