Oversight Committee Didn't Take Action on Same Allegations as Delhi Police Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Even as Delhi Police’s chargesheet stated former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking, the Oversight Committee set up by the government to look into the allegations did not raise any red flags or recommend police action in its report submitted to the Sports Ministry in April.

The six-member committee, consisting Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman, Rajesh Rajgopalan, and Babita Phogat, was set up back in January and heared the allegations of wrestlers the next month.

One wrestler had complained to the Oversight Committee that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh touched her “stomach and chest 3-4 times and continued to comment on her breathing pattern". With the committee noting “she felt very traumatised by this act and was unable to eat properly. Being young, she was unable to muster courage to speak up."

Another wrestler told the committee that the former WFI president put “his arms around her waist" when photos were being taken after she won gold in a domestic event last year.

This was echoed by a another wrestler, who said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “touched her… behind, which made her feel very uncomfortable" while taking group photos during a selection trial last year.

A wrestler also informed the committee that she felt “uncomfortable" about coaches hugging and carrying her on their shoulders, a member replaied that it is “prevalent" custom in the sport of wrestling. The committee also nothed that the wrestler made it clear that she was not comfortable with it.

Come April, when the government released the committee’s “major findings", there was no mention of the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Soon after the likes of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia resumed their near-two- month protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protesting wrestlers decided to call of their agitation after meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Delhi Police chargesheet does mention the committee’s report, including the allegations as an annexure.