P.T.Usha to Receive Central University of Kerala's First Ever Honorary Doctorate

The 58-year-old former athlete will be conferred with the honour for her exemplary contribution to sports. Fondly known as Payyoli express, she has won 33 medals, including 19 gold, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship

March 22, 2023

P.T.Usha (Twitter)

The first-ever honorary doctorate of the Central University of Kerala will go to legendary Indian athlete popularly known as ‘Payyoli Express’- P.T.Usha.

The decision to honour her was taken for her exemplary contribution to sports.

Fifty-eight-year-old Usha, a former Indian Railway official, is now a nominated member of the Upper House.

In December last year, she was elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Olympic Association.

In her distinguished career on the field, she has won 33 medals, including 19 gold, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship.

She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also won six medals, including five gold in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985.

After she hung up her boots, the athlete founded the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor at her home district-Kozhikode and her wards by now have won 79 international medals for the country.

The Central University is now searching for a convenient date to organise the function to honour Usha.

