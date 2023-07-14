Paddy Upton Will Give Us Mental Edge: Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton

Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton believes the services of Paddy Upton would give his wards the “mental edge" in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hockey India has recently roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton, who was part of the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

“In high performance sport, those who have the mental edge are normally the most consistent and win more than they lose," Fulton said in a release issued by Hockey India.

“Consistently, if you’re doing the right things more often than the opposition then you normally get the results or you set yourself up to get a result. So, that was the number one reason to get Paddy on board."

Advertisement

India will next play at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai beginning August 3. It will be followed by the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be vying for direct qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Acknowledging the strong competition and the importance of collective focus on their own process and preparation, Fulton said: “It’s more about India being able to play to its strengths, make the difference in where we haven’t or where the team has lacked previously."

“We’re fortunate that we have some games now. We go to Spain next week for four-nation tournament. And then we have the Asian Champions Trophy after that, following which we have a nice block leading into the Asian Games of training."