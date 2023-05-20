Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Parul Chaudhary Wins Women's 3000m Steeplechase Title in New York Event

Parul Chaudhary Wins Women's 3000m Steeplechase Title in New York Event

Parul Chaudhary won her first title of the season by clincheing the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 17:19 IST

New York

India's steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary (Screengrab)
India's steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary (Screengrab)

India’s Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC for her first title of the season.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary, who is currently training in the USA, won the race with a time of 9:41.88, which is more than three seconds outside her personal best of 9:38.09 she had clocked during the World Championships last year.

Lili Das was third in women’s 1500m in 4:15.23 in the meet, at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event at Icahn Stadium on Friday.

Chaudhary had set a national record in the women’s 5000m at the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level event, in Los Angeles in USA earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: May 20, 2023, 17:19 IST
last updated: May 20, 2023, 17:19 IST
Read More