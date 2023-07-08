Paulie Malignaggi Backs Jake Paul in MMA Fight Against Conor McGregor

Boxer Jake Paul can reportedly take down UFC superstar Conor McGregor comfortably if the duo go head-to-head in an MMA fight. This statement was actually made by former boxer Paulie Malignaggi, who thought McGregor’s fitness issue would help Paul pick up a victory in the potential bout. Speaking about why Paul would take the upper hand, Malignaggi underlined the influencer-turned-boxer’s background in wrestling. “Since Jake used to wrestle in high school, the cage would not be an unfamiliar place to him," Malignaggi said, as quoted by the Sport Bible.

Malignaggi further suggested Paul take McGregor to an uncomfortable situation during the battle which can become the game-changer for the American. “You (Paul) can make him (McGregor) feel uncomfortable only by hitting him. When he is punching you, if you simply keep fighting, he starts to feel paranoid and nervous. He is not a real fighter," Malignaggi explained.

Malignaggi then went on to criticise the fitness routine of Conor McGregor, saying the Irish fighter “looks for the first window to jump out of" as he gets anxious during fights. The ex-boxer admitted McGregor’s “athletic ability" but slammed him for becoming tired so easily. “The guy shares photos of himself cycling through the desert, swimming 25 miles, and running up mountains in order to make himself look like Rocky during training. After he enters the cage, he gets tired after 30 seconds," Malignaggi said.